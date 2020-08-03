Brian Austin Green Defends Going on Multiple Dates After Megan Fox Split

Playing the field! Brian Austin Green spoke candidly about throwing himself back into the dating game after his split from Megan Fox.

“What people normally do when they get out of [a relationship] is they date,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, said on the Monday, August 3, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “They talk to multiple people at once, some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until you feel a connection with someone then something builds from there.”

Green said he feels that his situation is “unfortunate” because he lives in the public eye, so his dates with women often make headlines.

“I’m not playing anybody,” he assured listeners. “My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s. Isn’t that dating? Aren’t you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn’t mean I’m a s–tty person. That’s what you’re supposed to do, meet people and experience life. When you start finding commonalities with someone, then it becomes something bigger. You have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly.”

Since the actor announced on May 18 that he and Fox, 34, had called it quits on their nearly 10-year marriage, he has been spotted out and about with models Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

“I met both of them on Instagram. I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single,” Green said on Monday. “Up until then, I posted pictures of benches, trees, the ocean and my kids doing stuff here and there. I was a total married dad on it. All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. [The DMs] started flowing in instantly, no shame in their game at all.”

The Anger Management alum’s fling with Stodden, 25, ended up being short-lived, but he dated Louise, 39, for nearly a month. Us Weekly confirmed on July 23 that Green and the Australia native were “taking a step back from their relationship,” but he clarified that they were never exclusive to begin with.

“I’ve been single this whole time. Dating, I guess,” he said on the podcast. “I’m open to meeting somebody. I’m focused on myself and healing with all of this and my kids.”

Green and Fox started dating in 2004, got engaged in 2006 and married in 2010. The Jennifer’s Body star filed for divorce from the “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast host in 2015, only to dismiss the case in 2019. After they split again in May, she moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly.

The estranged couple share three children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green is also the father of Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.