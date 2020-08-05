Matching captions! Brian Austin Green hilariously recycled the loved-up Instagram caption his estranged wife Megan Fox used for a Wednesday, August 5, PDA picture with Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 34, shared a black-and-white mirror selfie with the rapper, 30, writing, “Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours.” In the social media upload, the Midnight in the Switchgrass costars wore towels around their waists. Fox also rocked a bikini top and put her arm around the Texas native.

Hours later, Green, 47, shared photos of his four kids — Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, whom he shares with Fox. “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” the BH92010 alum captioned the Instagram slideshow.

“I see what you did there,” one of the actor’s Instagram followers wrote, while another commented, “Yes! Best clapback!”

The Los Angeles native confirmed in May that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage. “I will always love her,” he said during a “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast episode at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The former couple are taking coparenting “day by day,” the Anger Management alum revealed during a “Hollywood Raw” podcast episode on Monday, August 3, explaining, “There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”

Fox has moved on with Kelly and is currently on set with the “Bloody Valentine” rapper in Ohio. As for Green, he was spotted with models Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise following his split, but broke up with the Australia native, 39, in July.

“Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Being compared to Megan Fox, every man’s fantasy, is very hard.”