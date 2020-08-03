Their new normal. Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s coparenting relationship is “going as well as it can” after the former couple’s split.

“There’s no rule book to it,” the actor, 47, said on the Monday, August 3, “Hollywood Raw” podcast episode with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”

The exes are trying to remember that their dynamic “affects the kids” — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — and are taking things “day by day.”

The Los Angeles native went on to say, “Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different, it’s just different. I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That’s super important. No one wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy, nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation.”

So far, their parenting is “no different than before,” Green said. “When one person is traveling and working, the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different. … Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to.”

The BH90210 alum confirmed in May that he and Fox, 34, were calling it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” he said during an episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Since their split, the Jennifer’s Body star has moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The pair were in Ohio filming Midnight in the Switchgrass last month when Green posted pictures swimming with their brood.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, meanwhile, briefly dated model Tina Louise. Us confirmed in July that Green had split from the Australia native, 39. “Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” an insider told Us at the time. “Being compared to Megan Fox, every man’s fantasy, is very hard.”

When it comes to introducing new partners to his three children, the Anger Management alum said on Monday that he wants to wait until he’s in an “established” relationship, explaining, “You don’t want people coming in and out of kids’ lives. It has to be done in a responsible way. … We want to make this as positive an experience as possible.”