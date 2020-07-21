Playing in the pool! Brian Austin Green shared his summer fun with his four children via Instagram on Monday, July 20.

“Great day!!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, captioned photos of himself and Kassius, 18, Bodhi, 7, Noah, 6, and Journey, 3. “Enjoy your families and be safe.”

Tori Spelling commented on the social media upload: “Love this pic!”

The actor, who shares the teenager with his ex-fiancé, Vanessa Marcil, and his three youngest kids with his estranged wife, Megan Fox, announced in May that he had split from the Transformers star, 34, after nearly ten years of marriage.

“I will always love her,” the Los Angeles native said on a “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast episode at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special. … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The former couple “had been arguing about parenting styles” prior to their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

The Anger Management alum spoke of their family dynamic in September 2019, telling Rachael Ray: “I’m much more the bad cop than she is, and at first, that sort of was an issue for us. Now, we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things. If she doesn’t like something or I don’t, we listen to it. We coparent well, I think, right now.”

As for his relationship with Kassius, Marcil, 51, accused Green of cutting Kassius out of his life in November 2018, alleging that the teenager had not met his half-brothers. “I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from hearing anything negative about his father,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

While Green did not respond to the allegations, he appeared to be on good terms with Kassius when the high school student visited him on the BH90210 set in July 2019.