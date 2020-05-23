Family fun! Khloé Kardashian and more celebrity parents have been spending summer 2020 swimming with their kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting pool pictures of her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, all season long, from the little one kissing grandma Kris Jenner’s cheek in the shallows to smiling with cousins North and Penelope.

True and the Strong Looks Better Naked author have been quarantining with Thompson amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

As for Hilary Duff, the Younger star has been loving life at home with her and ex-husband Mike Comrie’s son, Luca, and her and husband Matthew Koma’s daughter, Banks.

“These kids make me utterly exhausted and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” the actress captioned a May video of her little ones playing with her in their backyard pool. “I am amazed by all that they continue to teach me. I am so grateful I get to guide them through this part of their life and witness all of their moments, big and small. I can’t wait to see what they become.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to share footage of her youngest swimming, calling Banks a “brave little bean.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, has also been getting her swim on this summer. The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted Instagram Story videos of the toddler swimming in a blue oe-piece bathing suit without wearing floaties.

“You did it,” someone exclaimed from behind the camera, while Jenner cheered.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents showing off their children’s swimming skills, from Lauren Burnham dangling her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s daughter Alessi’s feet into the water to Ali Fedotowsky being body positive in the pool with her and Kevin Manno’s daughter, Molly.