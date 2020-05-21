Scott Disick Enjoys ‘Pool Day’ With Daughter Penelope After Rehab Drama

Summer fun! Scott Disick hung by the pool with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, on Wednesday, May 20.

“Pool day with pinop [sic],” the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, captioned an Instagram Story photo of the little one relaxing on a lawn chair.

In the social media upload, Penelope smiled with a drink in her hand while wearing a black tank and gray sweats.

The Talentless creator exited rehab earlier this month after a brief stint at a Colorado treatment facility. While the New York native was taking time away to work through “past traumas,” his stay was cut short when photos of Disick on the property were published.

The reality star felt “really hurt, annoyed and upset” by the alleged invasion of privacy, “when all he was trying to do was something that was good for himself,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider added at the time: “At the beginning of the quarantine, Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy. The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was worried the E! personality was “going down a slippery slope” before he started treatment, a source shared with Us.

Another insider told Us on Thursday, May 21: “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more. Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a history of substance abuse struggles, but his lawyer, Marty Singer, said Disick wasn’t seeking treatment for these issues.

Following news of his rehab stint, Kardashian, 41, shared a sweet message for their daughter via Instagram. “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved,” the Poosh creator, who also shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, with Disick, wrote. “Things I tell my daughter.”