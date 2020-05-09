She’s here! Alex Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, welcomed their first child on Thursday, May 7.

Morgan announced the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, May 9, sharing a photo of her newborn and writing, “At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.” Her husband also posted a cute pic of his daughter and wrote, “Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you so much baby girl. Alex you’re such a warrior. 5/7/20 – best day of my life.”

The couple announced in October 2019 that they were starting a family. “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet,” the pregnant soccer star, 30, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Carrasco, 31, shared the news on his own account, writing, “Can’t wait to meet my baby girl.”

In the sweet shot, the athletes, who wed in December 2014, gazed at each other at the beach with a white onesie and a sign reading, “Ready or not. Baby girl. April 2020.”

The Kicks author went on to post a separate picture of mini Nike sneakers.

The pair’s pregnancy announcement came seven months after the Orlando Pride player spoke to Reuters about her retirement plans. “I would love to start a family, and live in southern California, maybe in San Diego,” Morgan told the outlet in March 2019. “My husband definitely wants to stay in the soccer world, and I am enjoying dipping my toes into new areas, like books and movies. It is an exciting time.”

The striker added at the time: “Something I would want for my kids is to be confident and dream big, regardless of what obstacles are in the way. That is what I did when I was seven, not even knowing that professional soccer was a possibility. I would love for that message to hit home with them.”

Morgan and the midfielder have maintained a long-distance marriage since tying the knot. “It’s far from ideal,” Carrasco told Pro Soccer USA in April 2018. “We know that this is temporary. We’re only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We’ve got to take advantage of this, and know that when we’re done playing, we’re going to be together.”