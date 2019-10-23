



What a win! Alex Morgan is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with husband Servando Carrasco.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet,” the Orlando Prime forward, 30, captioned her Wednesday, October 23, Instagram reveal. “Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

In the social media upload, the Kicks author wore a pink dress and white boots, covering her baby bump with a sign reading, “Baby Girl. April 2020.” The LA Galaxy player, 31, smiled beside her with a “Ready or Not” onesie in his hands. Morgan went on to post a separate pic of tiny Nike sneakers, taken by Hana Asano.

Carrasco shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “Can’t wait to meet my baby girl.”

The California native used a photo from the same maternity shoot, featuring their two dogs. Morgan’s budding belly was on full display as the dad-to-be held the sign. “Adding 1 more to the fam…” it read.

In March, the Olympic athlete spoke to Reuters about her retirement plans. “I would love to start a family, and live in southern California, maybe in San Diego,” she revealed at the time. “My husband definitely wants to stay in the soccer world, and I am enjoying dipping my toes into new areas, like books and movies. It is an exciting time.”

Morgan went on to describe the life lessons she plans to teach her future little ones. “Something I would want for my kids is to be confident and dream big, regardless of what obstacles are in the way,” she said. “That is what I did when I was seven, not even knowing that professional soccer was a possibility. I would love for that message to hit home with them.”

She and the midfielder wed in December 2014. Carrasco opened up about their long-distance marriage in April 2018, telling Pro Soccer USA: “It’s far from ideal. We know that this is temporary. We’re only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We’ve got to take advantage of this, and know that when we’re done playing, we’re going to be together.”

People was the first to report the pregnancy news.