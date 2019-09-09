Brian Austin Green Shares ‘Issue’ Raising 3 Kids With Megan Fox





Ups and downs! Brian Austin Green admitted that he and Megan Fox have deal with one “issue” in particular while coparenting their three children.

“We parent together,” the BH90210 star, 46, said in a clip from the Tuesday, September 10 episode of the Rachael Ray Show. “I’m much more the bad cop than she is, and at first, that sort of was an issue for us. Now, we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things. If she doesn’t like something or I don’t, we listen to it. We coparent well, I think, right now.”

The actor added, “She is a fantastic mom and a fantastic wife.”

He and the Jennifer’s Body star, 33, tied the knot in 2010 and started growing their family two years later. Noah, 6, arrived in 2012, followed by Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. Fox opened up about expanding their family in November 2017.

“None of them are planned, so I can’t tell you if I’m done,” the actress told Extra at the time. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

The Tennessee native went on to talk about her kids’ personalities, saying, “[Journey]’s just very calm and kind, and then my older two are wild beasts and they’re always fighting. Everything is a weapon. You can’t have forks, forks are weapons … They’re always trying to kill each other, and it’s so stressful because the baby gets stressed out because he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

Fox filed for divorce in August 2015, but reconciled with Green and was “totally back together” with him by June 2016. In April, she filed to dismiss their divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also shares 17-year-old son, Cassius, with his ex-wife, Vanessa Marcil. The former couple welcomed their baby boy in 2002 and ended their engagement a year later.

