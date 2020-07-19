Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked happy together as they relaxed at a luxury resort in Puerto Rico on Friday, July 17.

The Transformers actress, 34, and the rapper, 30, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, flew to the Caribbean island on Wednesday, July 15, to resume filming on their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Randall Emmett, who is making his directorial debut on the crime thriller, shared a photo on Instagram showing him and fiancée Lala Kent with Fox and MGK, who had his arms wrapped around his girlfriend, and Fox’s assistant, Madison Bigos, as well as actors Lukas Haas and Emile Hirsch.

Shooting on the film had been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic but Emmett, 49, was excited to reunite with his actors, captioning the pic, “After four months apart! Grateful to be back in #puertorico filming with this amazing cast! Adapting to this new world! All quarantined together!”

Fox and Kelly met on the set of the film in March and went public with their relationship shortly after her husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed in May that the pair had split after 10 years of marriage.

“They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Green, 47, who shares three sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — with Fox is on daddy duty in Malibu while his estranged wife is in Puerto Rico. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday, July 18, showing the kids in the pool with their older half-brother, Kassius, 18, who Green shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

The “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast host, who was spotted holding hands with model Tina Louise on a lunch date on Monday, July 13, said on his podcast in May that there are no “villains” in his split with Fox and that he “will always love her and I know she will always love me.”

