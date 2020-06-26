Making him blush! Machine Gun Kelly could barely keep his cool when talking about filming his steamy “Bloody Valentine” music video with girlfriend Megan Fox.

The Big Time Adolescence actor, 30, appeared visibly flustered while dishing on the behind-the-scenes moments with his new flame, 34, in a new interview with Radio.com. “I mean, obviously … great work experience,” Kelly teased on Thursday, June 25, laughing with a shy smile. “I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs and I had made the call, like, the day before the video. And I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and we shot the video.”

Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker) was spotted with the Transformers actress in Los Angeles in May, shortly before she split from husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green. After weeks of speculation, the couple all but confirmed their romance later that month, almost locking lips in the playful music video for the rapper’s new single. An insider told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the pair “began spending more and more time together” while working on the upcoming thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic,” the source added. “They have definitely hooked up and are seeing where things go.”

The costars continued to play coy about their romance until the Ohio native seemingly hinted that he and Fox had made things official. “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f–k.’ Life imitated art on that one,” he tweeted on June 15, referencing the lyrics to “Bloody Valentine.” Two days later, Us confirmed that the pair had finally defined their relationship.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source explained earlier this month. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Fox tied the knot with Green, 46, in June 2010, and the exes share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that he and the New Girl actress had separated in late 2019 before opening up about their split on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said at the time. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”