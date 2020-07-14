To each their own! Machine Gun Kelly is making his love for Megan Fox’s feet known.

In a video segment for Teen Vogue, the “Bad Things” rapper, 30, shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits from many of his music videos. While reflecting on his “Bloody Valentine” visual that featured the 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress, he opened up about his admiration for her feet — something that made a cameo on the single’s cover art and in the music video.

“It’s no secret. I think feet are beautiful,” he told the publication on Monday, July 13. “And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.”

Kelly then recalled a conversation he had with Fox about having her feet appear in the video, adding: “I was like, ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you. And she was like, ‘Yea, I literally got a pedicure just ‘cause I knew you were gonna ask me that.’ So I was like, ‘All right. Well, plop it on.’”

The Nerve actor said that “Bloody Valentine” has become “favorite” music video he’s ever worked on due to “other more personal reasons.” He then raved about the New Girl alum’s performance in Jennifer’s Body after reading a fan’s positive comment on the topic, noting that Fox’s presence onscreen is “a testament to her art as a [sic] existing human.” He also said that the Transformers star “brought that same energy to the ‘Bloody Valentine’ shoot.”

Kelly and Fox met the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Production on the movie went into hiatus in March due to the global coronavirus crisis, but they later sparked romance rumors in May when they stepped out together in Los Angeles. That same month, the pair teamed up for the musician’s “Bloody Valentine” music video.

Last month, the “Rap Devil” artist opened up about his experience working so closely with Fox in his steamy visual. “I mean, obviously … great work experience,” he told Radio.com on June 25. “I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs and I had made the call, like, the day before the video. And I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and we shot the video.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Kelly and Fox are “officially dating” following her split from estranged husband Brian Austin Green. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection,” an insider told Us, adding that the twosome have “gotten more serious” and are “referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.”