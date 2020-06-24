Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Matching ‘Bloody Valentine’ Manicures

Couple #goals! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got matching manicures, setting a very high standard for their new relationship.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 23, the 30-year-old rapper showed off his and her nails, which pay homage to his latest hit, “Bloody Valentine.”

With a white base underneath, the duo sported a bit of nail art that depicts key images from the hit music video. While his nails feature a bloody knife and a red-and-silver key, hers has a heart with a lock in the middle that must fit his key.

This sweet tribute is so on-point, considering the music video pretty much set the tone for their steamy relationship.

Rumors of their fling started when they were seen getting food together in L.A. on May 15. Then, the Jennifer’s Body star played Kelly’s love interest in his music video, which dropped on Wednesday, May 20. The duo pretty much made it officially when they stepped out holding hands and kissing in Los Angeles on Monday, June 15.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, however Green confirmed on Monday, May 18, that they had been separated since the end of 2019. “I will always love her and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum said during an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green.”

