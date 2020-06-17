It’s safe to say Machine Gun Kelly is smitten. The musician took to social media to document a romantic date hours after he was spotted packing on the PDA with Megan Fox.

“In love,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote alongside a video of a sushi picnic with on Tuesday, June 16, via his Instagram Stories.

While the 30-year-old rapper didn’t tag Fox, 34, in the post, a brunette woman in a leather jacket and ripped jeans joined him on the blanket covered in roses. The outing came a day after Kelly and the actress were seen passionately making out in Los Angeles on Monday, June 15. That same day, he seemingly confirmed their romance via Twitter.

“‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f–k.’ Life imitated art on that one,” Kelly tweeted on Monday, quoting his song, “Bloody Valentine.” (Fox starred in the music video for the track, which was released in May.)

Fox and Kelly met while filming the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. After news broke that the Jennifer’s Body star and husband Brian Austin Green were on the rocks, sources told Us Weekly that Fox’s relationship with Kelly wasn’t strictly platonic.

Green, 46, later confirmed that he and Fox quietly split at the end of 2019. The duo, who wed in June 2010, share three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said on his “… with Brian Austin Green” podcast in May. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

While Green has since been spotted out with Courtney Stodden, TMZ reports that they are just friends.

Scroll through to see footage from Kelly and Fox’s date: