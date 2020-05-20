Machine Gun Kelly Steps Out After Releasing Steamy Video With Megan Fox

Time to celebrate? Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in Los Angeles hours after he released his steamy new music video for “Bloody Valentine” with Megan Fox.

The 30-year-old rapper (real name Richard Colson Baker) sported a pink ensemble while out on Wednesday, May 20. Kelly, who is the father of 11-year-old daughter Casie, rarely speaks about his personal life. On Wednesday, he was seen with Casie, his manager and his manager’s son.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kelly fueled reports of his romance with Fox, 34, when he enlisted the actress to play his love interest in his new music video.

“I’m calling you girlfriend,” he sings in the track. “In my head, I’m laying naked with you … I’m ready to die holding your hand.”

Kelly and Fox met on the set of the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, but according to a source, they aren’t just costars.

“They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic,” the source told Us Weekly, noting that they “began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together.”

The insider added, “They have definitely hooked up and are seeing where things go.”

While the duo have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, Fox’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed the Transformers star was spending time with the musician.

“From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast on Monday, May 18. “It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody … it’s just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they’re with may not be on that same path.”

Fox and Green, who wed in 2010, share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“I will always love her,” Green said on his podcast, confirming their split. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

