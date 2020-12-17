The look of love! Braunwyn Windham-Burke was spotted on a romantic beach date with girlfriend Kris two weeks after she came out as a lesbian.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, was seen kissing Kris at sunset on Wednesday, December 16, in photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six.

The couple shared multiple kisses on their date: one on the rocks, another on the sand and a third in the shallows of the water. The pair were also photographed holding hands and walking with their arms around each other.

Braunwyn wore a white sweater, ripped jeans and pink-hued sunglasses on the outing. Kris opted for shorts, a black hoodie and black sunglasses. Both women were barefoot.

Earlier this month, the reality star introduced fans to her girlfriend hours after she opened up about being a lesbian in a December 2 GLAAD interview.

Braunwyn shared a photo on her Instagram Story at the time, snuggled up to Kris on a hike, which she captioned with a rainbow flag and two pink hearts.

The mother of seven, who has been married to Sean Burke since 2000, publicly came out the same day. “I’m still getting used to it … I knew I was attracted to women,” she told the outlet. “For me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’”

She continued: “I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

Sean, who has met Kris, showed his support for his wife of 20 years via his Instagram Story, writing, “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always.”

The Bravo personality noted in the GLAAD interview that she and Kris and Sean, all “go to parties together” and her kids have also met her girlfriend. “I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it,” she added.

Braunwyn, who shares Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curren, 7, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2, with Sean later revealed that the couple plan to stay married despite her coming out.

When a fan asked Braunwyn whether she was “still married” to her spouse or “moving forward” with her life, the TV star replied that they are “trying to do both” at the moment.

“He’s my best friend and family,” the Bravo personality replied on December 9. “We know it might be impossible, but we’re going to try and make this ‘open’ marriage work.”