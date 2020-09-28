There’s still a month until the Real Housewives of Orange County returns, but eagled-eyed fans are asking for answers now amid Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s cryptic social media activity.

The 42-year-old reality star sparked speculation that there may be trouble in paradise with her husband, Sean Burke, when she posted about “coparenting and divorce” earlier this month.

“New to the coparenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t feel like this forever,” a since-deleted Instagram post shared by Braunwyn read. “You just need some perspective … Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

In her caption, she directed her followers to a Zoom workshop and “mental health check in” with Certified Divorce Specialist Michelle Dempsey. Social media users subsequently flooded the comments section with questions about their relationship status.

Braunwyn and Sean, 42, who share seven kids, tied the knot in 2000. The Bravo personality spoke out on Sunday, September 27, after their second oldest daughter, Rowan, 18, posted an Instagram photo with the caption, “F—k. You. Mom.”

“Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances,” Braunwyn wrote on Sunday via Instagram Stories. “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

The mother of seven previously revealed that she and Sean separated before she joined the cast of RHOC. She recalled their bumpy patch on the Bravo aftershow in 2019.

“I cheated on Sean,” she admitted. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too. We were separated, we were in two different homes. I went to Hawaii; I took the kids, I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days a month.”

She went on to explain that “after a few months” Sean traveled to Hawaii and “re-proposed” to her. “He had quit his job; he was the president of a very successful company,” she said. “He sold his shares and he walked away and he became a stay-at-home dad for like eight years. He said, ‘I would rather choose you guys than my work.’”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Wednesday, October 7, at 9 p.m. ET.