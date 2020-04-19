Trying times. Braunwyn Windham-Burke got candid about the challenges of being around her husband, Sean Burke, 24/7 amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“People are not supposed to be together this much,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 15, while discussing her #WivesHelpingLives charity, a social media campaign offering support, advice and charitable ideas during the era of COVID-19. “The other day he walked into the room and I just wanted a moment to myself and in my head, I’m like, ‘Please don’t acknowledge my existence, just don’t even look at me, please don’t acknowledge me. Can we just pretend we’re by ourselves?’ No, I didn’t realize and it sounds crazy too, it is.”

The couple — who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary — are currently quarantining with their seven kids in Orange County, California. Windham-Burke acknowledged that they’re “very blessed,” which causes her to nitpick at the smallest annoyances.

“I think I gave him a five-minute lecture on how to get the clothes into the hamper, not next to it, into it,” the reality star said. “It’s definitely still have a sense of humor I would say. And I joke that I haven’t fed them to the tigers yet.”

Windham-Burke added that she and the tech center Channelstars CEO still try to make time for each other by going on walks around the neighborhood, “which is very healthy for us,” and gives them space from their children.

The family is dealing with a packed household these days with eight children — including Brauwyn’s daughter Bella’s boyfriend, who ended up at the Windham-Burke household after they came home from college.

“I said, ‘Look, here’s the thing, you either leave and don’t come back or you have to move in.’ So he moved in 34 days ago,” Windham-Burke explained.

Despite the crowded corridors, the Bravo personality shared that it’s been surprisingly easy for everyone to live together.

“It’s actually been great,” she said. “I was laughing last night because the teenagers sleep on a different schedule, so we sort of rotate sleeping and it’s not as crowded as you would think. Everyone has their space.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

