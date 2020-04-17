One big happy family! Braunwyn Windham-Burke got real about her brood’s quarantine setup, which includes her daughter’s boyfriend.

“I’m quarantined with eight children,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 15, while discussing her #WivesHelpingLives charity. “We have Bella’s boyfriend here too. They came home from college and I said, ‘Look, here’s the thing, you either leave and don’t come back or you have to move in.’ So he moved in 34 days ago.”

Despite the full house, the group has kept things running smoothly by sticking to a schedule. “It’s actually been great,” she reasoned. “I was laughing last night because the teenagers sleep on a different schedule, so we sort of rotate sleeping and it’s not as crowded as you would think. Everyone has their space.”

The scenario makes for plenty of playmate options for the reality star’s younger children. “We travel a lot … as a family. So I think we’re used to just hanging out with each other,” she explained. “When you have this many children, they don’t notice there’s no one around. I don’t even think the little kids have noticed that they don’t have friends over because they have each other all the time.”

However, Braunwyn runs a tight ship — for good reason. “I run a pretty strict house, as much of a free spirit as I am,” she admitted. “I do have a lot of rules and a lot of chores when it comes to everyone chipping in and helping out. So everyone wakes up, they do their part and it’s working.”

One of her guidelines pertains to getting the bunch fed. “We’ve recently enacted kitchen hours,” she said. “After about the fourth day of quarantine, I was like, ‘Oh no, I am not your snack bitch anymore. This is when you get fed. If you want to eat, you need to be in the kitchen at these hours. Otherwise, you have to wait till the next meal.’”

In the midst of the new normal, Braunwyn has still found time to give back. Through her #WivesHelpingLives social media campaign, the TV personality, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and community leader and travel writer Kim-Marie Evans are offering support, advice and charitable ideas to assist in the COVID-19 crisis.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

