The more the merrier! Gina Kirschenheiter and boyfriend Travis Mullen celebrated Easter together with their six kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, and Mullen have been quarantining together alongside their combined brood after moving in together earlier this year.

“Happy Easter from us to you! 🐇Had the best day celebrating with the chickies 🐣❤️,” the reality TV star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 12. “Hope you had a happy and healthy day!!”

The Bravo star shared multiple photos from the couple’s first official holiday celebration as a blended family — including snaps of the kids in matching outfits, eating rainbow pancakes and a group photo in front of their home.

Kirschenheiter, who shares sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 5, with ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter, has been homeschooling her kids amid the stay-at-home orders.

The little ones have taken part in arts and crafts, done homework and had a face makeup party in celebration of one of the kids’ birthdays.

Gina and Mullen, who has two daughters and one son from a previous relationship, moved in together in February after dating for six months.

The duo’s new home includes bunk beds in the girls’ room and the boys’ room, according to the California resident’s Instagram Stories. “Love our life #bradybunchhouse,” Kirschenheiter wrote alongside photos of her house tour in February.

Ahead of their move-in plan, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the New York native was “really excited” about the couple’s change of location and was “looking forward to this next chapter.”

Gina and Matthew’s rocky relationship ended for good in June 2019 after the financial account manager was arrested and subsequently charged with domestic violence. They initially split in July 2018 before a brief reconciliation.

The TV personality told Us exclusively in September 2019 that her relationship with Mullen has given her hope for a possible second marriage, despite her plan to never tie the knot again.

“Being in this new relationship has kind of opened my mind a little bit to possibly, maybe [getting remarried],” she explained to Us at the time. “So you never know. I’m staying open.”