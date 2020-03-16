According to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County will be better than ever.

The 42-year-old Bravo star recently responded to Vicki Gunvalson’s remarks that the long-running Bravo show “became fake” and “really toxic” after the Coto Insurance founder was downgraded to “friend” for season 14. After Vicki wasn’t asked back in a full-time capacity for season 15, she left all together. (Tamra Judge is also not returning after receiving an offer for three episodes.)

“This season is so different, real issues, real relationships,” Braunwyn, who joined during season 14, tweeted in response to an article about Vicki’s comments. “I wonder what changed.”

While Vicki, 57, and Braunwyn did not see eye to eye during season 14 of the series, their feud hit its breaking point during the reunion, which aired in December, when the OG of the OC scolded the newbie for going skinny-dipping and kissing Tamra on the show.

“I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Vicki said. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! … We have kids watching this!”

Vicki then claimed she “lost two clients” because the “shenanigans” on the series. “They said it doesn’t meet their moral compass,” she explained.

Braunwyn fired back, “This is who I am. I didn’t come on the show to give you the best version of me. I came on the show to be me. And you don’t get to decide it.”

Production on RHOC season 15 is underway, with Braunwyn, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Shannon Beador currently filming. Earlier this month, Vicki and Tamra made it clear they weren’t happy with longtime friend Shannon for becoming friendly with Kelly, whom all three women argued with last year.

“Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark,” reads a quote Tamra posted to Instagram hours after Shannon shared a photo with Kelly on Saturday, March 14.

Tamra and Vicki later both unfollowed Shannon. RHOC is expected to return to Bravo later this year.