Exiled from the Tres Amigas? Tamra Judge shared her thoughts on “fake friends” after she unfollowed Shannon Beador on Instagram in the wake of her reunion with Kelly Dodd.

“Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, posted via Instagram on Saturday, March 14.

The cryptic quote comes after Beador, 56, posted a photo with Dodd, 44, earlier that day.

“Neighbors … #walkingdistance,” she captioned the picture via Instagram on Saturday that showed the pair with Beador’s boyfriend, John Janssen, and Dodd’s fiancé, Rick Leventhal.

Shortly after, Judge and Vicki Gunvalson both unfollowed Beador on the social media platform.

Dodd feuded with both Gunvalson and Judge throughout season 14 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. In January, Gunvalson and Judge announced within one day of each other that they would be departing the series.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson, 57, wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Judge, for her part, posted, “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Judge decided to depart the popular franchise because Bravo tried to demote her.

“They offered her a part-time role and she declined,” the insider revealed. “She was on the fence anyhow.”

A second source told Us that Gunvalson was not asked to return to show after she was demoted to a “friend” role for season 14.

“She made it very clear that she wouldn’t come back as a friend so they wouldn’t try to offer her that again,” the insider said at the time.

Dodd exclusively told Us on March 4 that Gunvalson and Judge’s removal from the show made filming easier for her.

“Honestly, I wish the best for them, but we are not missing them at all,” she said. “It’s actually a relief. It’s actually really fun and enjoyable and [we’re] not walking on eggshells. It’s going to be a lighter, more fun, not as toxic show.”