



“The Tres Amigas are alive and well,” Shannon, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively, referring to her friendship with Vicki and Tamra Judge. “And Vicki is on the show throughout the entire season. I filmed with her a lot. Vicki’s always going to be a part of the show. She’s the OG. … I don’t look at her as not being a full-time Housewife. I really don’t. She is in the mix.”

Us exclusively revealed last month that Vicki, 57, would be featured in a “friend” role on RHOC after 13 seasons as a full-time Housewife.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” Vicki wrote after the news broke on July 2. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th.”

Speculation about the Coto Insurance founder’s role on the Bravo series began in February after Kelly Dodd claimed she would quit the series if Vicki was still on the show.

According to Shannon, the two women are still very much at odds when the show returns — and Vicki isn’t the only one on the outs with Kelly.

“There are a lot of things that happen with Kelly Dodd this season. … Between she and a few people,” Shannon told Us, noting that the drama with Kelly is harder to overcome this season “because of certain circumstances.”

Shannon added: “It’s a shame because we started out the season being close friends and we did spend time together off-camera. I did consider her to be a friend.”

For more from Shannon — including her relationship with new Housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke — watch the video above!

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

