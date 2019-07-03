Still shook? News of Vicki Gunvalson’s demotion rocked Orange County.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, July 2, that the 57-year-old reality star would not be a full-time Housewife on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Vicki, who is the only cast member who has starred on the show since 2006, will be featured in a “friend” role.

The Coto Insurance founder reacted to the news with a heartfelt post on Tuesday.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” Vicki wrote via Instagram. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th.”

Us previously reported that a shakeup was coming to RHOC in May. An insider told Us at the time that Vicki was not included in the group cast photos. “They shot multiple options,” the source noted.

Vicki is not the first Housewife to be switched from full-time to a “friend of.” Most notably, Luann de Lesseps was demoted for season 6 of Real Housewives of New York City after five seasons. She came back for season 7 as an official cast member and never looked back.

Fans can see Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheitr, Emily Simpson and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke in full-time roles when season 14 of RHOC premieres on Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

