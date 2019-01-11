Things are getting real in the O.C. Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd admitted that she wishes she could hit someone she and costar Tamra Judge know … and her name is Vicki Gunvalson!

Judge, 51, posted a photo of herself boxing husband Eddie Judge on Instagram on Thursday, January 9. She captioned it with a quote from Rocky: “In the boxing ring of life, it’s not how hard you can hit, But rather how many times you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

Dodd, 43, responded to the shot on Thursday, writing, “I wish I could do that to someone we know! But hit directly in the face.”

The reality star’s comment left fans in a tizzy trying to figure out who she might be referring to. “Please tell me the initials are V.G….lol,” one fan guessed.

“Yep,” the Arizona native replied.

Dodd and Gunvalson called a truce during the show’s season 13 reunion, but the claws came out once more in December when the former threatened to leave the Bravo hit if Gunvalson, who accused her of doing cocaine during the special, signed on for season 14.

“If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” Dodd replied to a fan’s Instagram comment on November 20.

In December, the Coto Insurance founder took aim at her rival on Twitter, saying that Dodd had “no job or career.”

Dodd clapped back with a now-deleted Instagram post of her own, writing, “This makes me very sad.. I am college educated you are not. I worked in advertising after I graduated from college for 10 yrs. Bought real estate by myself.. Married a smart successful man with whom, I had a child with which is a great father to his daughter. Where is your kids father?? I invested in stocks and real estate and start ups very early therefore, I don’t have to work as an insurance broker selling insurance for minimal margins (your words)You also told me you make more money on the show than you do selling insurance.”

She concluded, “I have made better choices in my life than you .. I’m sorry if you’re jealous, I just work smarter.. I hope you find happiness, peace and love Vicki#dontbejelly #donthate.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Gunvalson for comment.

