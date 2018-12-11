Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson may have made up during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 reunion, but their truce is definitely over.

Kelly, 43, clapped back after Vicki, 56, tweeted that her costar has “no job or career.” The Coto Insurance founder’s remarks come weeks after Kelly said she would exit the Bravo series if Vicki, who accused Kelly of doing cocaine during the reunion, was a part of season 14.

“This makes me very sad.. I am college educated you are not. I worked in advertising after I graduated from college for 10 yrs. Bought real estate by myself.. Married a smart successful man with whom, I had a child with which is a great father to his daughter,” Kelly captioned a screenshot of Vicki’s since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, December 11, via Instagram. “Where is your kids father?? I invested in stocks and real estate and start ups very early therefore, I don’t have to work as an insurance broker selling insurance for minimal margins (your words)You also told me you make more money on the show than you do selling insurance.”

She concluded: “I have made better choices in my life than you .. I’m sorry if you’re jealous, I just work smarter.. I hope you find happiness, peace and ❤️ love Vicki#dontbejelly #donthate.”

While Vicki deleted her tweet about Kelly, she also replied to a fan about the situation via Instagram on Monday, December 10.

“She is all threat! She has NO job so what would she do?” the self-proclaimed O.G. of the OC wrote to a user about Kelly. In a second comment Vicki added, “She’s been super mean this year. Guess she wanted to be relevant.”

Kelly told fans last month that she would not return to RHOC after Vicki suggested she did drugs. “If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” she wrote on November 20 via Instagram. “They [are] running that show to the ground and hurting people’s reputation and my brand !!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County has yet to officially be renewed for season 14.

