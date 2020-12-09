Making it work! Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that she intends to stay married to husband Sean Burke despite coming out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star explained the status of her marriage while responding to a fan’s comment, captured by the Real Housewives Franchise Instagram account. The individual had asked an “innocent question” about whether Windham-Burke was “staying married” to her spouse or “moving forward” with her life.

“We are trying to do both,” the Bravo star, 43, replied. “He’s my best friend and family. We know it might be impossible, but we’re going to try and make this ‘open’ marriage work.”

She also posted a photo of the pair via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 8, writing, “We’re figuring it out.”

Windham-Burke has been married to Burke for more than 20 years. The couple share seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.

In October, the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively that she is seeing a “new and special” person who wasn’t her husband. “I smile just thinking about [them], but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she told Us at the time. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there. Everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good.”

The Bravolebrity added, “I know if you look at social media, it seems really, like, crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

Nearly two months later, Windham-Burke revealed that she identifies as a lesbian. In an interview with GLAAD, she confirmed that she has long known of her attraction to women but is “still getting used to” being out.

“I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So, for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been,’” she explained on December 2. “This isn’t something that is new ‘cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’ No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

The California native seemingly introduced her girlfriend, Kris, to her Instagram followers hours after coming out. The Bravo personality posted a photo of the pair to her Instagram Story, adding the rainbow flag emoji and pink heart emoji.

Since sharing her truth, Windham-Burke has received the support of her longtime husband, as he penned a sweet message for her on his Instagram Story, writing: “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always.”