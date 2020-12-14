Sean Burke defended his wife, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, after she admitted on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County that she had hit her husband a number of times, including on a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

“I love my wife,” the 52-year-old tweeted on Thursday, December 10. “On two occasions I was the last defense between her and a bottle. It’s disgusting to see some comments from her so called ‘friends’ that pretend to know anything about our relationship, attacking her, rather than showing an ounce of support.”

His comment came after Braunwyn’s RHOC costar Emily Simpson took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 9, to slam the mom of seven.

“Tonight on #RHOC, Braunwyn excuses her behavior by acting like a victim of the people and circumstances around her, not to be confused by previous episodes where she excused her behavior by acting like the victim of the people and circumstances around her.”

Some commenters took issue with her opinion, pointing out that Braunwyn, 43, is newly sober.

“That’s very nice of you guys to say about someone clearly dealing with s—t… s—t none of y’all are dealing with,” one fan wrote. “Congrats on being heartless bullies nobody said Braunwyn is perfect- she’s wrong a lot… but she has a reason. I don’t judge or add negativity. I support/love.”

Simpson replied, “I support love too. I don’t support physical abuse, let alone in front of children.”

After another commenter wrote that Simpson has “zero understanding [of] what she is going through and zero room to judge,” she responded, “A parent striking another, and in front of kids? I’m going to speak my opinion.”

Braunwyn admitted in the episode that aired earlier this week that she hit her husband of two decades after he made fun of her for not being able to get the vacuum cleaner to work amid coronavirus lockdown.

“I lost it. I lost my temper again,” she admitted in the self-filmed video. “Sean belittled me over the vacuum cleaner. It’s not working. I can’t get the charger to work… Instead of helping, he made fun of me. And I lost it and I smacked him. I haven’t done that since we were in Aspen [on vacation, three months earlier].”

The blogger admitted that she got angry with Sean in the early stages of her sobriety journey and had hit him “a couple of times in my life but nothing like what happened in Aspen.”

“I hit him across the face and I hit him hard,” she admitted. “I wanted to go drink. I was angry and I was lashing out … I feel trapped in my house. I feel trapped in my marriage … Emotionally and physically.”

Sean moved out of the family home earlier this year, but Braunwyn revealed in November that he had moved back in.

She announced earlier this month that she is a lesbian but told a fan that they are trying to make their “open” marriage work.