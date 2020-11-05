Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke are still “renegotiating” their marriage. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her husband moved back into their family home after moving out earlier this year.

“On Wednesday’s we smash the Patriarchy!! Feeling hopeful this afternoon! Thank you @seanwindhamburke for being by my side these past few crazy months,” the 42-year-old Bravo personality captioned a photo of the couple on Wednesday, November 4, via Instagram. “We might be doing things our own way, but it’s working and it’s working well. So happy to have you back home.💕”

Braunwyn added the hashtags, “#26years #lifepartners #ivegotyou #modernmarriage #renegotiating.”

The reality TV star revealed last month that Sean was not living with her. The duo, who wed in 2000, share seven kids: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2. Braunwyn previously hinted to Us Weekly that Rowan was their only daughter staying with Sean. She added that their youngest kids didn’t have “any clue” that their dad wasn’t spending the night.

“He’s there all the time, but it’s best for everyone for us to be in different homes. That being said, he’s there all the time,” she told Us last month. “He’s still around the kids as much as he was before. It’s just, he sleeps somewhere else at night. … The older kids, they’re fine with this because Rowan wants, you know, wants a little space right now, too. It’s important for her. So, she likes it. Bella is 20, she’s working three jobs right now to move out with her boyfriend. She’s ready to do her own life, but she’s happy that we’re happy, and Jacob’s like, ‘Whatever, like, I love you. You’re happy. Do you.’”

Bravo fans questioned Braunwyn and Sean’s status in September after she promoted a Zoom seminar about coparenting and divorce. The mother of seven later told Us that she was seeing someone “special” — who wasn’t Sean.

“There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she quipped. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

Braunwyn, who revealed that she is an alcoholic on the season 15 premiere of RHOC, added that she has no plans to divorce Sean.

“I’m not going to worry about the future until it happens. I love Sean. Sean loves me. We have every intention of staying together,” she explained to Us. “We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive. He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. … I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically.”