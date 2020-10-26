Not holding back! Gina Kirschenheiter shared her thoughts on Real Housewives of Orange County costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s rocky marriage to Sean Burke.

Kirschenheiter, 36, who moved in with boyfriend Travis Mullen in February after six months of dating, exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t “really care” about what Braunwyn, 42, has to say about her relationship. The move also came eight months after she ended her relationship for good in June 2019 from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

Gina, instead, thinks the Laguna Beach native should worry about her own household.

“I think right now, honestly, [I] think Braunwyn and her family are in crisis,” Gina told Us on Monday, October 26. “And I’m not going to put much stock into anything she said, and I feel for her family and you know, [but] I’m not trying to make things worse for them.”

Braunwyn revealed earlier this month that she and her husband of 20 years were living in separate houses but didn’t plan to divorce. The same month, she confirmed that she was dating someone else.

“I’m not a judgmental person, you know what I mean?” Gina said of the pair’s modern marriage. “So, if it works for them [then fine].”

The New York native explained that “it’s easier” to not get divorced, so she understands why the pair might be legally together even if Braunwyn is in another relationship.

“If he’s OK with that — I think it might get a little sticky if he met someone new, that person would like to marry him. I don’t know if that would survive the modern marriage,” she said. “But if it works for them now, I mean, it’s less paperwork, it’s less money out of your pocket. It’s less of a headache and it’s, you know, it’s less messy for the whole family.”

Earlier this month, Braunwyn, who shares seven kids with Sean, exclusively told Us about how the couple is evolving in their marriage.

“We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive,” she exclusively told Us in October. “He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that.”

Braunwyn added: “I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically.”