A shady catch-up session. Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Shannon Beador discussed Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Gina moved in with Travis [Mullen]. They moved in together,” Shannon, 56, tells Braunwyn, 41, after opening up about her own romance with John Janssen.

Braunwyn makes it clear she doesn’t approve. “I saw that. It seems like a really bad choice,” she says. “Is it true that she’s in a condo? Like a tiny condo?”

The two women then point out that both Gina and Travis have three kids, which means they need space for eight people.

“So there’s a boy bunk bedroom and a girl bunk bedroom,” Shannon explains.

Braunwyn quips back, “That just sounds awful. … I mean it sounds cute, but awful.”

Us confirmed in September 2019 that Gina, 36, was off the market following her messy split from husband Matt Kirschenheiter. She and Travis moved in together in January.

After comparing notes on Gina, Shannon and Braunwyn discuss Kelly, whom the Real for Real Cuisine founder has been on the outs with since season 14. Both Shannon and Tamra, 53, were angry with Kelly, 45, for having contact with Jim Bellino during their legal battle with the former RHOC husband. (Jim sued Tamra and Shannon in 2018 for comments they made about his split from their former costar Alexis Bellino.)

“When I was going through my divorce trial, [Kelly] was kind of one of the only people there for me. That’s why I was so hurt by her involving herself in my lawsuit,” Shannon explains in the clip.

While Kelly tells Gina in another scene that she’s upset because Shannon is more loyal to Tamra, the CUT Fitness owner is no longer on good terms with Shannon in real-time. When Tamra didn’t return for season 15, she claimed Shannon stopped reaching out to her. Shannon, for her part, has denied being a bad friend to Tamra.

“I am not the person to sink down to a level to argue with people — that I consider close friends — in the press or on social media,” Shannon told ET earlier this month. “That’s not who I am, that’s not what I’m made of, so I just feel like I have a little bit more decorum than they do. I don’t wanna engage with them, except to say that the things that they’ve been saying, especially Tamra, it’s a laundry list of things that aren’t true.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Thursday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET.