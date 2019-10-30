



The 35-year-old reality TV star admitted during the Tuesday, October 29, episode that she hooked up with her ex after they went out together.

“You can’t even make out with your own damn husband without being caught! We should have gotten takeout!” Gina quipped in the episode, which was filmed in late March or early April, after Tamra Judge’s pal saw the twosome on a date.

Later in the episode, Gina told Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke that the pair, who share sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, and daughter Sienna, 5, had sex.

“Matt wanted to go to dinner and we ended up having a really good time … We might have slept together,” Gina said before weighing the possibilities of a reconciliation. “I kind of feel like, I’m in control of it. I think we could be good together. I just don’t know if I’ll be able to trust him.”

Gina and Matt, who has never appeared on RHOC, initially filed for divorce in July 2018. Nearly a year later, Us confirmed that the duo reconnected while she was filming season 14.

“We’ll learn why they split and how they found their way back to each other,” an insider told Us in June.

Later that month, however, Matt was arrested on suspicions relating to domestic violence. In September, he was officially charged with two felony counts by the Orange County District Attorney for the June incident. In court documents obtained by Us, Gina alleged that Matt had been abusive toward her in the past.

During Tuesday’s episode, Gina admitted that she debated getting back together with Matt for their kids.

“I’m concerned about Sienna. She has regressed at school and her teacher is not sure she’s going to be where she needs to be when she goes into kindergarten and this is terrifying to me,” Gina said on the episode about her daughter. “I feel like Sienna has been a little neglected in this transition. Matt’s not around and it’s really been affecting all the kids. … I do feel like I’ve dropped the ball on this. I feel like it’s my fault because I felt like I did something wrong or I failed to see something with one of my kids.”

She continued: “I do have a lot going on at home. That’s part of what makes me think I should get back together with Matt, because things are slipping. It’s overwhelming and I’m just not enough for everybody. It’s really hard.”

Us confirmed in August that a judge signed off on the “dissolution” of Gina and Matt’s marriage, but their martial status will remain “married” until December 31, 2019, as they hash out paperwork. Gina, who has since moved on with boyfriend Travis Mullen, told Us earlier this month that the estranged couple is still working on their coparenting skills.

“We correspond through a government monitored site, Talking Parents, but I actually think that that really is the best thing for us and I actually do think it was really helpful for us,” she explained to Us on October 1. “I would suggest that for a lot of people going through divorce because you just, you can’t take the shots. So it kind of takes all of that out of it. It really just becomes about like, ‘OK, what are the issues at hand? What do we need to discuss?’ It’s mostly about the children. Right now that’s good enough for us and I think that we can build off of that.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.