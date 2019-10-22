



“I keep hearing about all the things that Emily has to say about me, and my response is she should focus on her own life instead of trying to talk about me and other cast members,” Shannon, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her partnership with Innovo. “It’s not fun to have a divide. I don’t like arguing with anyone, so we’ll see what happens.”

Emily, 43, previously slammed Shannon,Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson for being “bullies” during season 14 of the Bravo series.

“I feel like when they get together, I feel like they’re mean,” the attorney told Us earlier this month. “Mean girls. Absolutely. … I just saw [the bullying] throughout the season, towards the end when they all kind of turned on Kelly [Dodd]. … A lot of things that were directed at her. A lot of things that didn’t have anything to do with the show. A lot of bringing up things to try to make her look bad. I didn’t like that. I thought it was dirty, and I thought it was unethical. I thought it was just wrong.”

Despite the clear divide, Shannon isn’t ruling out making amends with Emily in the future.

“Never say never, because I’m friends with Vicki today, who would’ve thought?” Shannon told Us. “Tres Amigas. Yeah, we’re muy bueno. … We have a history together, and we went to Mexico and came up with that funny term last year. So there’s a lot of talk about a lot of people. So, [Emily should] focus on herself.”

As for Shannon’s relationship with Kelly, which took a turn after Kelly hit Shannon on the head with a mallet while she was wearing a metal bowl during a wellness exercise, the jury is still out.

“Now she’s saying she wished she hit me harder. So yeah, that’s nice. Who says that?” Shannon told Us. “I think that a lot of people would have a field day trying to figure out how her thought process works. So I can’t speak for her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

