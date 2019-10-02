



Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson isn’t a fan of the Tres Amigas a.k.a. Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

The Bravo personality, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 1, that she thinks the Tres Amigas, who she also referred to as the “Old Lady Gang,” aren’t her favorite costars.

“I feel like when they get together, I feel like they’re mean. I think they’re bullies,” the reality star said. “Mean girls. Absolutely.”

Though the Tres Amigas haven’t attacked her personally, Emily explained that her negative opinion of Tamra, 52, Shannon, 55, and Vicki, 57, stemmed from the women’s drama with cast member Kelly Dodd.

“I just saw [the bullying] throughout the season, towards the end when they all kind of turned on Kelly,” she said. “I feel like it wasn’t directed at me, but there was a lot of things that were directed at her. A lot of things that didn’t have anything to do with the show. A lot of bringing up things to try to make her look bad. I didn’t like that. I thought it was dirty, and I thought it was unethical. I thought it was just wrong.”

During the RHOC season 13 reunion, Vicki accused Kelly, 44, of doing cocaine. The accusation led to a severed relationship between the former Kiss Me Mirrors exec and the Tres Amigas, which Tamra told Us in August will never be repaired.

“There’s a fine line between damaged and evil, and I think she’s evil,” the Tamra’s OC Wedding alum told Us of Kelly at the time.

As for Emily, the attorney told Us on Tuesday that her relationship with Tamra has also become strained because of her close friendship with Kelly.

“There’s such a division in the cast because it was really like Kelly versus Tamra,” she said. “Kelly and I are very close, so I feel like I’m just on the outs, because I didn’t turn against Kelly. So that puts me in a position where it’s basically me against everyone else.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

