



It’s safe to say the Real Housewives of Orange County stars’ stay at a wellness retreat still isn’t relaxing during the Tuesday, September 24, episode. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Shannon Beador heads to the hospital as Kelly Dodd hits a second cast member — Gina Kirschenheiter — on the head.

“Shannon’s at the freakin’ urgent care,” Gina tells Kelly, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke in the clip. “Do I think she’s being overdramatic for the situation? Yes. Do I think you shouldn’t have hit her on the head? Yes.”

Kelly came under fire during the September 17 episode for smacking Shannon on the head with a mallet while she was wearing a metal bowl during a wellness exercise. Kelly argues on Tuesday’s episode, however, that it was a “love tap” and she “knocked some sense into that bitch.”

“I barely hit her on the head. Do you want me to hit you on the head? I’ll hit you on the head,” Kelly declares before smacking the top of Gina’s head.

The Long Island native storms out away from the women after the incident.

“Don’t f–king touch me, Kelly,” Gina says. “Now I’m f–king pissed. Don’t do that. Now I’m f—king out. Don’t f–king do that because I already have a court case right now. F–king bitch.” (Gina was arrested for driving under the influence in January. She pleaded guilty in July.)

While Emily and Braunwyn tell Kelly that she needs to apologize to Gina, she insists that she “barely hit her on the head.”

Shannon, meanwhile, was getting checked out by a doctor with Tamra Judge after revealing she had a headache.

“I can take a joke any day, but there’s a certain line that you cross with jokes,” Shannon said during the September 17 episode. “And getting physical with anyone isn’t funny.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

