Emily Simpson may hold the orange on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but her husband, Shane Simpson, often steals the show … for the wrong reasons.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2009, share three kids.

“Mormon man make excellent husbands,” Emily gushed about Shane during season 13 after joining the reality series in 2018. “They make family first, you don’t have to worry about them gambling or drinking and hey, they’re good in the sack because they can’t watch porn.”

It wasn’t long, however, before their marital woes, including communication issues, were a topic of conversation between the women. Emily admitted to TooFab in September 2019 that she can’t even watch the show anymore because of how “difficult” it is to see their relationship onscreen.

“I obviously know what’s going on in the episodes just because Shane watches them, my sister watches them. I’m on social media, so I see clips and I see people talking about it, but it almost makes me nauseous to watch it. It’s not easy. So sometimes it’s just easier for me to just separate myself from it completely. It’s hard, it really is,” she explained, noting her husband’s behavior is “cold” and “dismissive.”

Shane, for his part, is watching the show.

“Maybe the best therapy is actually watching yourself back because I really feel like maybe Shane was not self-aware,” she explained. “And to him, he’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t call you names. I didn’t yell at you.’ But I don’t think he grasped how dismissive or cold he could be until he was forced to watch himself. He’s really put effort into being completely different, and I have to give him credit for that. Definitely.”

Emily’s castmate Tamra Judge, meanwhile, isn’t convinced that the twosome will make it the long-haul. She told Us in August 2019 that they won’t survive the reality TV curse.

Scroll through for a timeline of Emily and Shane’s ups and downs over the years: