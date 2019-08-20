



It certainly wouldn’t be the first divorce to hit Orange County, but will Emily and Shane Simpson be the next couple to fall victim to the reality TV curse? Tamra Judge thinks so.

When asked by Us Weekly if Emily and Shane would suffer from the reality TV curse, Tamra didn’t hesitate: “Probably … Yeah, I think so.” The CUT Fitness owner also noted fans will see during season 14 that Shane is “just not around.”

Real Housewives of Orange County viewers saw Emily and Shane, who wed in 2009, hit a rough patch during the August 13 episode as she celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary alone. Shane also snapped at his wife on the phone when she asked him if he was going to be home to attend his mother’s birthday festivities with their family.

While time will tell if Emily and Shane’s relationship gets back on track, Tamra is more confident that Shannon Beador and new boyfriend John Janssen have a future together.

“She did get her groove back, and she’s in a relationship with a guy that’s really nice, John, and she’s happy, and she’s just a more positive Shannon,” Tamra told Us, noting that the cast is “really happy” for their costar. “I like him. I met him one time. From what I’ve seen, the one time, really good guy. And the things that she shared with me, that he just seems really into her. And that’s what everybody wants.”

Elsewhere in the OC, Vicki Gunvalson is gearing up to marry fiancé Steve Lodge. While Tamra told Us that she has “not heard one word about planning,” she is predicting a “western theme.”

“I got all excited after he proposed, and I started sending her over all this Pinterest stuff, like, ‘You can do it this way, we can have it in a barn, we can …’ And she’s like, and Steve’s like, ‘Slow down, slow down,’” Tamra explained. “So I don’t know. I do not know when the wedding is or what’s going on. … I better be [a bridesmaid].”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

