



Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson, is still working on his dream to become a lawyer.

According to a source, Shane failed the California Bar exam in February, which he was studying for during season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. He took it again over the summer and is waiting for the results. He is not currently named on the California Bar Organization website, but Emily, who works as an attorney in state is listed. Radar Online was first to report the news.

Emily and Shane’s marital woes came to light on the Bravo hit after he opted to stay in a hotel while he studied for the exam. The reality TV personality seemingly threw shade at her spouse via Instagram before the Tuesday, September 10, episode aired.

“Cheers to all the strong mamas out there busting your butt every day to give your kids the best life ever,” she captioned a photo with a glass of champagne in her hand. “Cheers to all the strong women out there getting an education so that you can be empowered and always take care of yourself. Cheers to anyone getting in shape for a healthier version of you! Keep going and don’t quit!”

During Tuesday’s episode, Shane came home from his aforementioned hotel stay and the twosome were back to bickering.

“I have trouble with the way that you talk to me sometimes,” Emily said to Shane. “I don’t like the condescending tone. It’s sarcasm all the time. I get tired of being the butt of all your jokes sometimes.”

The couple, who commemorated their 10-year wedding anniversary alone during the season, share three kids.

Emily’s costar Tamra Judge, for her part, previously told Us Weekly that she doesn’t think their marriage will last. More recently, she told Us that the two women aren’t in touch after the season.

“I don’t talk to Emily. We ended the show on a good note I thought and then she went on social media and started bashing me so I just went, ‘OK, guess actions speak louder than words,” Tamra told Us at the OK! Magazine party on Tuesday, noting she doesn’t know what went wrong between them. “She came into our studio, Eddie [Judge] and I both tried to help her with her weight loss and felt sorry for her, everything that’s going on in her life and her marriage and then all of a sudden she was just bashing me on social media.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

