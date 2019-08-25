The original show in the Bravo franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County has been on for 14 seasons and counting! As with just about any reality show, over the years it’s had its fair share of drama, in-fighting — and bikinis!

Yes, one thing’s for sure: The ladies of sunny California know how to keep their bodies in great shape in their 30s, 40s and 50s. And they also know how to snap a hot bikini selfie!

As the longest running cast member, Vicky Gunvalson has had plenty of time to bask in the sun and show off her bod. Same for long-term housewives Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi, who have all slipped into sexy swimsuits on screen and in pics. Dubrow should have an amazing figure — she is a diet guru, after all!

There’s also been weight loss and transformations aplenty! Shannon Beador revealed in July 2019 that she’d lost 40 pounds after going through her difficult divorce — then shared the diet and wellness tips she used to drop the weight exclusively with Us Weekly. And in January 2019, Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson revealed she’d lost 45 pounds by following the keto diet. By July, she shared that she and her husband, Ryan, dropped a combined 107 pounds with the protein-heavy eating plan.

The cast has shared plenty of pregnancy and post-baby body photos too. In January 2018, Meghan King Edmonds posted a photo of herself in a two-piece at the pool while expecting twins! And in July 2019, Rossi shared photos of her body three weeks after welcoming her daughter, revealing she’d already lost 25 pounds.

Then, of course, there are just the beautiful, happy pics of toned arms, legs and six-packs all the women of the cast have proudly shared poolside and beachside throughout the years. Scroll through to see the best RHOC bikini body moments!