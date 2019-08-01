Moms

Gretchen Rossi Reveals 25-Pound Weight Loss 3 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter: ‘I’m Pretty Amazed’

By


Bouncing back. Gretchen Rossi revealed that she lost 25 pounds since giving birth to her daughter without working out.

“I went into labor and delivery at 170 pounds and I think I’m down to 145 and I’m not even trying,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, said on her Wednesday, July 31, Instagram Story while recording herself in a black nursing bra and matching sweats. “I’m on no diet. I’ve been eating more than when I was pregnant so go figure, but I guess breast-feeding requires a lot of calories all the time. My mom is cooking all of these home-cooked meals.”

Gretchen-Rossi-Reveals-25-Pound-Weight-Loss-3-Weeks-After-Giving-Birth-to-Daughter-1
Gretchen Rossi Courtesy of Gretchen Rossi/Instagram

The former reality star added, “I was pretty surprised at how quickly my actual stomach went down, but I definitely have a lot going on still. I’m not allowed to start working out or do anything with that until six weeks. … I’m pretty amazed about how amazing the body is. It can grow a little baby and go back like that. It’s just crazy what happens.”

Gretchen-Rossi-Reveals-25-Pound-Weight-Loss-3-Weeks-After-Giving-Birth-to-Daughter-1
Gretchen Rossi Courtesy of Gretchen Rossi/Instagram

The former Bravo personality’s post-baby body update came three weeks after she and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, welcomed their first child together on July 10.

“Skylar Grey is here. They are doing well,” a rep for the Michigan native told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They went in about 9 a.m. for a C-section at a hospital in Orange Country.” The rep added that the pair were “overjoyed” and the new mom was “resting as a C-section is a tough recovery.”

Gretchen-Rossi-Reveals-25-Pound-Weight-Loss-3-Weeks-After-Giving-Birth-to-Daughter
Gretchen Rossi Kcr/Shutterstock

Rossi decided to have the procedure after a painful pelvic exam. “The doctor, Slade and everyone [are] suggesting that I reconsider and just do a C-section,” the then-pregnant star said on Instagram days before welcoming her daughter. “I think it’s the right thing. It’s the safest thing for me and the baby at this point because [the doctor] says I have a cervix of steel and it’s not wanting to open up.”

