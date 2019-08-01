



Bouncing back. Gretchen Rossi revealed that she lost 25 pounds since giving birth to her daughter without working out.

“I went into labor and delivery at 170 pounds and I think I’m down to 145 and I’m not even trying,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, said on her Wednesday, July 31, Instagram Story while recording herself in a black nursing bra and matching sweats. “I’m on no diet. I’ve been eating more than when I was pregnant so go figure, but I guess breast-feeding requires a lot of calories all the time. My mom is cooking all of these home-cooked meals.”

The former reality star added, “I was pretty surprised at how quickly my actual stomach went down, but I definitely have a lot going on still. I’m not allowed to start working out or do anything with that until six weeks. … I’m pretty amazed about how amazing the body is. It can grow a little baby and go back like that. It’s just crazy what happens.”

The former Bravo personality’s post-baby body update came three weeks after she and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, welcomed their first child together on July 10.

“Skylar Grey is here. They are doing well,” a rep for the Michigan native told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They went in about 9 a.m. for a C-section at a hospital in Orange Country.” The rep added that the pair were “overjoyed” and the new mom was “resting as a C-section is a tough recovery.”

Rossi decided to have the procedure after a painful pelvic exam. “The doctor, Slade and everyone [are] suggesting that I reconsider and just do a C-section,” the then-pregnant star said on Instagram days before welcoming her daughter. “I think it’s the right thing. It’s the safest thing for me and the baby at this point because [the doctor] says I have a cervix of steel and it’s not wanting to open up.”

