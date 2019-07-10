



Time to celebrate! Gretchen Rossi gave birth to her first child with her fiancé, Slade Smiley, on July 10.

A rep for the reality star confirmed the news — along with the baby girl’s name! — to Us Weekly, “Skylar Grey is here. They are doing well. They went in about 9 a.m. for a C-section at a hospital in Orange Country.”

The couple revealed their pregnancy news on a December 2018 episode of The Doctors. “These symptoms, I gotta tell you,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, said at the time. “Man, like I swear, they lie to you about morning sickness. It’s all day sickness.”

This announcement came after the pair’s four-year IVF journey. The reality star opened up to Us exclusively about her infertility struggles in February 2018.

“Physically it was difficult on my body,” Rossi told Us at the time. “It’s funny because when you get pregnant, and you gain weight, it feels worth it because, at the end, you have a baby. But when I went through IVF, I gained 10 pounds within three weeks and I’ve never done that before in my life. I got cellulite in places that I’ve never had cellulite before.”

In June of that same year, the Bravo personality added, “It’s hard. It’s a very arduous, hard thing to go through. I’m so thankful I have an amazing partner to go through it with. We are pushing through it, and hopefully we will have an announcement that we are pregnant.”

Smiley, 45, praised his fiancée at the time, telling Us, “A lot of the burden falls on the woman going through the IVF process, and not only has she embraced that challenge but she’s using that to be an advocate for other women who are struggling with IVF and can’t get pregnant. I’m so impressed how she jumped right in [and] became a voice for every woman. I’m very proud of her.”

The Marriage Boot Camp stars got engaged in 2013. Smiley shares two sons, Gavin and Grayson, with his ex-wife Rose Smiley.

