



Shannon Beador is back and better than ever! On the season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the 55-year-old heads to the gym with her three daughters and couldn’t feel better about her new body.

“I’ve lost 40 pounds, and I’ve gained a lot of fun,” Beador says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “Fun Shannon, BAM, is back.”

In the video above, she heads to the gym with her three daughters — Sophie, 18, and twins Adeline and Stella, 15 — who she shares with ex-husband David Beador. The pair separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in April. Now, she’s looking to the future.

“I’m proud of myself, darn it! It was two years of hell,” she says in the clip, as flashbacks show her in 2017, shortly after the split. “I shared 20 years with a man and the fact that he has found someone within months of leaving me is devastating,” she says in the old video.

However, now that she’s moved on, she’s happier than ever — and the weight kept dropping! “The hardest work was changing the insides, getting to the mental place where I know I’m gonna be OK and then the weight was just, kinda, a lot easier,” she said. “At a certain point, it just started coming off.”

It’s safe to say the happiness has continued to grow. On Sunday, July 28, Tamra Judge shared a photo of Beador kissing her new boyfriend, John Janssen.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!