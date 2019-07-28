



Tamra Judge posted a photo of her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador kissing her new boyfriend,, while they were on a group date in San Juan Capistrano, California.

“@shannonbeador in love,” Judge, 51, captioned the candid Instagram pic that showed Janssen holding Beador’s face as they locked lips. “So sweet,” Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented on the snap.

Beador, 55, also shared pics from their get-together on Instagram along with new OC housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke. “Always fun spending an evening with @tamrajudge and then running into @braunwynwindhamburke,” she captioned the photos at Trevor’s at the Tracks restaurant along with the hashtag #missingvickigunvalson.

Fans were happy to see Beador smiling again after her contentious 2017 split from husband David Beador after 17 years of marriage. The exes, who share three daughters, Sophie 18, and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, finalized their divorce in April after two years of legal wrangling.

“So happy that you found love!! He’s a hottie, too!!!” one commenter wrote on Beador’s post, while another noted they were, “So happy you finally figured out life after David is so much better! It shows in your smile.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that the Bravo star and Janssen were dating after meeting through mutual friends.

“She’s super happy,” a source told Us, noting they have been seeing each other for “a little over” a month. “She’s met his kids, her kids have met him. Everyone likes him.”

RHOC viewers will get to see more of Beador’s love life (and her post-divorce makeover, including plastic surgery) in season 14 of the reality hit. In a trailer released earlier this month, she declared, “I like to kiss, over and over and over and over again.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

