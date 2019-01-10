Shannon Beador Dismissed From Jim Bellino’s $1 Million Lawsuit

Shannon Beador has officially been dismissed from the lawsuit filed against her by Jim Bellino, Us Weekly can confirm.

Jim, the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino, filed the suit against Beador, 54, and Tamra Judge in July 2018, claiming they made inappropriate and damaging comments about him and Alexis.

“Beador’s special motion to strike is granted, and Plaintiffs’ complaint is stricken in its entirety against Ms. Beador,” the court documents filed on Tuesday, January 8. Per the docs obtained by Us, Jim will also have to pay Beador’s attorney’s fees.

Judge, however, was not dismissed from the suit.

“The Court remains convinced that [Jim] has presented sufficient evidence to sustain his slander per se cause of action against Judge,” the documents state.

Judge, 51, and Beador’s remarks were made during a live appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast in June 2018 shortly after Jim and Alexis’ split news broke.

“He was very crusty,” Judge said during the episode. “I almost sent [Alexis] a message saying ‘so sorry’ and then you sent me that text going, ‘Do you think that he’s like trying to protect her … Do you think possibly that he’s in trouble, you think she can’t testify against him, he’s in trouble’ and all that stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a whole ‘nother story.'”

The CUT Fitness owner also called Jim a “shady mothaf—ka” and alleged he was “going to jail.”

Beador, for her part, claimed “people get paralyzed” at Jim’s trampoline park.

Jim and Alexis appeared on RHOC alongside Judge for four seasons from 2009 to 2013. Beador joined the show in season 9 after Alexis’ exit.

