This means war. Alexis Bellino’s ex, Jim Bellino, is suing his former Real Housewives of Orange County costars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador for more than $1 million.

Jim filed a lawsuit against Judge and Beador on Friday, July 27, according to TMZ. In court documents obtained by the website, he allegedly calls out the reality stars for badmouthing him in the media, claiming that he is going to jail and saying that his divorce from Alexis is not real.

Judge and Beador asserted earlier this month while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that they were “just poking fun,” a sentiment Jim reportedly says he does not believe.

The 56-year-old previously threatened to sue the Bravo personalities when he sent a cease and desist to them in June. He insisted that they apologize for what he called their “morally corrupt” remarks about his relationship with Alexis, 41.

The trouble began when the Real Housewives appeared on Heather McDonald’s live Juicy Scoop podcast in June. “He was very crusty … I almost sent her a message saying, ‘I’m so sorry,’ but then you sent me that text saying, ‘Do you think that he’s trying to protect her? Do you think that he’s in trouble and she can’t testify against him if he’s in trouble?” Judge said at the time.

Multiple blogs reported that the 50-year-old also said her “theory” was Jim is “going to jail.” Meanwhile, Beador, 54, reportedly claimed “people get paralyzed” at his trampoline park business and the estranged couple “got sued” because of it.

Alexis and Judge costarred on RHOC from 2009 to 2013, while Beador joined the Bravo series one year after Alexis left the show.

Jim filed for divorce from Alexis after 13 years of marriage on June 21, citing irreconcilable differences. They are parents of son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna. The former couple broke their silence on the split in a joint statement to Us Weekly on June 28: “Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship.”

