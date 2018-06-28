Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim Bellino, have broken their silence regarding their split one week after Jim filed for divorce.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the two said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 28. “We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce.”

“In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending,” their statement continued. “Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 21 that Jim had filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and is asking for spousal support from Alexis, who starred on RHOC for three season from 2009 to 2013. They share three children: 12-year-old old son James and 10-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses —no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people,” their statement read. “And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over times — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce.”

The former pair’s statement concludes: “We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm. To the fans who have supported us since the beginning, we’re grateful for how you cheers us on — we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision.”

After news of their divorce broke, Alexis jetted off to Montana with their kids. She has shared multiple photos on Instagram from the trip, including one silly shot of James, Melania and Mackenna pranking their mom on the floor.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!