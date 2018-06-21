Another Real Housewives marriage bites the dust. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim Bellino, have called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jim filed for divorce on Thursday, June 21. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed “TBD” as their date of separation.

Alexis and Jim tied the knot in April 2005 and have three children together: son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna. Jim is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids and asking for spousal support from the former reality TV star.

The 41-year-old joined the cast of RHOC for season 5 in 2009. She was a full-time cast member for three seasons, leaving the show ahead of season 9 in 2013. After her former castmate Tamra Judge got baptized on season 10 of RHOC, Alexis sent host Andy Cohen an email to read at the 2015 reunion and accused Judge of making a “mockery” of her “savior.” The two women exchanged mean texts at the taping, but according to Judge, they later made up.

“You know what? It was really good. It was kind of a nice situation where she sat in front of me and she turned to me and she said, ‘I didn’t mean to come off bad. I’m very happy for you.’ And I just felt like there’s a reason for everything, for her sitting in front of me,” Tamra revealed during a June 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “You know, it was just really sweet, actually. It came out really nice.”

While the former Bravo star frequently shares photos of her kids on social media, has not shared a photo with Jim since April.

“🙏🏻💓💞There’s no one I’d rather do this Circle of Life with,” she captioned a photo laying on the ground with her son and daughters on Mother’ Day. “I love you three so much. I’m beyond thankful to be your mom. You are my heartbeat. 🙏🏻💓💞 #Mothersday #2018.”

This will be Alexis’ second divorce. She was married to her college sweetheart from 2002 to 2004.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!