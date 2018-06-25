Montana bound baby!!!!!!!! A post shared by Alexis Bellino (@alexis_bellino) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

New normal. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino headed to Montana with her kids just two days after her husband, Jim Bellino, filed for divorce.

“Montana bound baby!!!!!!!!” Alexis, 41, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself with her 12-year-old old son James and 10-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna on Saturday, June 23.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jim filed for divorce on Thursday, June 21, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. He listed “TBD” as their date of separation and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of James, Melania and Mackenna. Jim is also asking for spousal support from his estranged wife.

Alexis shared multiple photos from their trip, and appears to be enjoying the getaway with her kids despite the split.

“Sometimes you just have to stop and take a breath,” the former Bravo star captioned a photo of her children lying on the ground. “LOL. (I walked up the stairs and my kids were doing this prank on me. So funny.)”

The reality TV personality shared a video of the family of four herding cattle on the ranch, writing, “Cali kids herding cattle… pretty cool🐄🐄🐄.”

Alexis starred on RHOC for three seasons, from 2009 to 2013. After news of her divorce broke on Thursday, fans on social media have called for her return to the hit Bravo series.

“Alexis getting divorced? BRING HER BACK! #RHOC She always made me laugh,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, “If @Andy doesn’t find a way to get Alexis back during her divorce, he’s missed a golden opportunity #RHOC.”



The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 premieres on Bravo on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

