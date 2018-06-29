Alexis and Jim Bellino are not happy with her fellow Real Housewives of Orange County stars. Jim, who filed for divorce from Alexis one week ago, sent letters to Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador threatening to sue them for allegations made about their relationship, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Jim is demanding Judge and Beador apologize for their “morally corrupt” comments, which were made on Heather McDonald’s live “Juicy Scoop” podcast, released on Tuesday, June 26.

“He was very crusty … I almost sent her a message saying, ‘I’m so sorry,’ but then you sent me that text saying ‘Do you think that he’s trying to protect her? Do you think possible that he’s in trouble and she can’t testify against him if he’s in trouble,’” Judge said on the podcast.

According to multiple reality TV blogs, Judge also said she had a “theory” that Jim was “going to jail” and called him a “shady motherf–ker.” Beador also reportedly alleged that “people get paralyzed” at Jim’s trampoline park business and claimed the former couple “got sued” as a result.

Us Weekly confirmed on June 21 that Jim is asking for spousal support from Alexis and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids: James, 12, and 10-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

McDonald added, “I don’t know. It’s interesting because she’s not saying anything.”

Alexis appeared on RHOC alongside Judge for three seasons from 2009 to 2013. Beador joined the hit Bravo franchise during season 9, one year after Alexis exited the series. She broke her silence regarding the split earlier in the day on Thursday, releasing a joint statement with Jim denying any “ill will” or “bad blood” between them.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” their lengthy statement reads in part. “In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship.”

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses —no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people,” their statement added. “And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over times — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce.”

