See you later, hater! Braunwyn Windham-Burke quickly shut down a troll’s speculation about husband Sean Burke‘s sexuality.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her husband on Instagram on Monday, October 19. The pair, who tied the knot in 2000, were dressed to the nines and stared lovingly into each other’s eyes. Braunwyn captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji.

Despite hundreds of celebratory comments, one negative remark stood out. “And he’s gay,” one Instagram user wrote. The Bravo star fired back with a coy response, replying, “No sweetie, that’s me. He’s straight.”

Earlier this month, Braunwyn revealed that her husband had moved out of their family’s home after the duo sparked rumors that they had called it quits. “He’s not living here right now,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Love him dearly, we haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

At the time, the reality TV personality noted that there are “no other men” in her life. While speaking with Us Weekly exclusively days later, she admitted that she’s been seeing someone “special” — who isn’t Sean.

“There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she hinted. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

In their two decades of marriage, Braunwyn and Sean welcomed seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2. While she and her husband explore their new normal, Braunwyn told Us that their kids still see him “all the time.”

“He’s still around the kids as much as he was before. It’s just, he sleeps somewhere else at night,” she explained, adding that their new set-up is what’s “best for everyone.”

Though they aren’t living under the same roof right now, the twosome still has “every intention” of “growing old” and raising their family together.

“I’m not going to worry about the future until it happens. I love Sean. Sean loves me. We have every intention of staying together,” she told Us. “We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive.”